Public Safety Log (Oct. 12)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Vehicle prowl – 1:08 p.m. Saturday, 5800 block Old Salem Road, Millersburg. A caller had his vehicle broken into sometime between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Friday. About $500 in stereo equipment was stolen along with $250 in compact discs. The suspects had tried to steal the wheels and tires but were not able to and were possibly scared off and away from the scene. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $250.