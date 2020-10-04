Public Safety Log (Oct. 5)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Sex crimes plea – From Friday morning. Alysia Anne Pack, 37, of Salem, pleaded no contest to charges of attempted second-degree sodomy, attempted second-degree rape and two counts of attempted first-degree sex abuse. Another charge of second-degree rape is scheduled to be dismissed at sentencing, which is set for Oct. 28.The crimes occurred in 2019 and were investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Robbery case plea – From Friday morning. Leonid Samoylich, 42, of Lebanon, pleaded no contest to a charge of menacing and was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for time served. The crime occurred on Nov. 29, 2018 and was investigated by the Albany Police Department. Per terms of a negotiated settlement, a charge of second-degree robbery was dismissed.

Theft, vehicle theft – From Friday afternoon. Andrew Lane Johnson, 30, of Albany, was charged with two counts of first-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on July 7 and the items stolen were bicycles. In a separate case, Johnson was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. The crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 15, and the vehicles were an ATV and trailer.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF