Public Safety Log (Sept. 24)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Shop burglary – 9:24 a.m. Tuesday, 38100 block Jefferson Scio Drive, near Scio. A shop was burglarized and items worth more than $5,000 were taken.
Farm tool theft – 10:51 a.m. Tuesday, 23100 block Powerline Road, near Harrisburg. A farm tool worth $1,500 was reported stolen near Harrisburg.
RV burglary – 10:52 a.m. Tuesday, 3800 block Jefferson Scio Drive, near Scio. A RV was burglarized and a firearm valued at $100 was stolen.
DUII crash – 7:11 p.m. Tuesday, 34400 block Bond Road, near Lebanon. Deputies responded to a report of a non-injury crash. Lawrence Jackson, 44, of Lebanon, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and reckless driving.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Strangulation – From Tuesday afternoon. Jacob Michael Marconi, 27, of Salem was charged with felony fourth-degree assault and two counts of strangulation. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Theft – From Tuesday afternoon. John Pablo Scott II, 30, of Lakeview, was charged with first-degree theft, third-degree escape, possession of heroin and tampering with physical evidence. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday and the Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.
Burglary – From Wednesday afternoon. David Lee Oviatt, 40, of Sweet Home, was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday, with the burglary occurring in the 1100 block of 18th Avenue in Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.
Fugitive – From Wednesday afternoon. Paul Wayne Ward, 30, of Clovis, New Mexico, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. A warrant has been issued for his arrest from New Mexico for the crimes of using the debit card of another, identity theft and larceny. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
