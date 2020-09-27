Public Safety Log (Sept. 28)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen generators – 3:11 p.m. Saturday, 31200 block First Street, Lebanon. Two Honda generators were stolen from a pickup toolbox.
Meth dealing – 11:29 p.m. Saturday, 40200 block River Drive, Stayton. Ty Richard Roth, 48, of Sublimity, was arrested on charges of delivery of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.
DUII crash – 1:33 a.m. Sunday, 32100 block Denny School Road. Jennifer Ojeda Garcia of Albany was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving after deputies conducted a crash investigation.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Sex crimes plea scheduled – From Friday morning. Seven Lee Bullock, 18, of Sweet Home, is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Oct. 22. Bullock is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, four-counts of first-degree sex abuse and two counts of first-degree sodomy.
Sex crimes plea – From Friday afternoon. Donald Burl Totton, 42, of Sandy, pleaded no contest to first-degree sex abuse. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 13. A charge of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration is scheduled to be dismissed.
Meth dealing – From Friday afternoon. Steven Edward Grimm, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, first-degree child neglect, endangering the welfare of a minor and felon in possession of a firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred between Sept. 4 and Thursday. Grimm also was charged with two instances of probation violation.
Unlawful use of a weapon – From Friday afternoon. Donald Jay Hastings Jr., 37, of Detroit was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, interfering with a peace officer or parole and probation officer and first-degree criminal trespass. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday and the Linn County Sheriff's Office was the investigating agency.
