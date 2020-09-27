Public Safety Log (Sept. 28)

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Stolen generators – 3:11 p.m. Saturday, 31200 block First Street, Lebanon. Two Honda generators were stolen from a pickup toolbox.

Meth dealing – 11:29 p.m. Saturday, 40200 block River Drive, Stayton. Ty Richard Roth, 48, of Sublimity, was arrested on charges of delivery of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.

DUII crash – 1:33 a.m. Sunday, 32100 block Denny School Road. Jennifer Ojeda Garcia of Albany was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving after deputies conducted a crash investigation.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Sex crimes plea scheduled – From Friday morning. Seven Lee Bullock, 18, of Sweet Home, is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Oct. 22. Bullock is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, four-counts of first-degree sex abuse and two counts of first-degree sodomy.