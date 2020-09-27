Public Safety Log (Sept. 29)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen generators – 3:11 p.m. Saturday, 31200 block First Street, Lebanon. Two Honda generators were stolen from a pickup toolbox.
Meth dealing – 11:29 p.m. Saturday, 40200 block River Drive, Stayton. Ty Richard Roth, 48, of Sublimity, was arrested on charges of delivery of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.
DUII crash – 1:33 a.m. Sunday, 32100 block Denny School Road. Jennifer Ojeda Garcia of Albany was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving after deputies conducted a crash investigation.
Cherry tree? — About 5:08 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 30000 block of Sommerville Loop, reported a number of juveniles appeared to be chopping down a tree. Deputy contacted the group and learned the tree chopper was 8 years old. Parents were informed of the potential future president’s actions.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Sex crimes plea scheduled – From Friday morning. Seven Lee Bullock, 18, of Sweet Home, is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Oct. 22. Bullock is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, four-counts of first-degree sex abuse and two counts of first-degree sodomy.
Sex crimes plea – From Friday afternoon. Donald Burl Totton, 42, of Sandy, pleaded no contest to first-degree sex abuse. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 13. A charge of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration is scheduled to be dismissed.
Meth dealing – From Friday afternoon. Steven Edward Grimm, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, first-degree child neglect, endangering the welfare of a minor and felon in possession of a firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred between Sept. 4 and Thursday. Grimm also was charged with two instances of probation violation.
Unlawful use of a weapon – From Friday afternoon. Donald Jay Hastings Jr., 37, of Detroit was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, interfering with a peace officer or parole and probation officer and first-degree criminal trespass. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday and the Linn County Sheriff's Office was the investigating agency.
ALBANY POLICE
Assault — About 9 a.m. Friday, a caller in the 1500 block of Marion St. reported that while stopped at the intersection of Pacific and Santiam a man on a bicycle approached his vehicle on the driver’s side and reached in. The man allegedly also picked up a stick and struck the driver in the face. Man left on bicycle and was not located.
Naked intruder — About 9:48 p.m. Saturday, a caller in the 20 block of Harrison St. reported seeing a man through a video camera on his porch rummaging through items. He confronted the man who allegedly struck him and then walked away from the home. The intruder was reportedly naked.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Theft — 7:52 p.m. Friday, 100 block of Southwest Prairie Avenue. Two wallets were reported stolen from a vehicle. A nearby shed was broken into and tools and bags of cans were taken. Police could not identify the mail suspect from video footage provided.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Fireworks complaint — 7:43 p.m. Saturday, North Albany County Park, 2800 Hillcrest St. NW, Albany. Albany police put out a fire containing three recently spent fireworks boxes. A witness saw someone light the fireworks near the swings and a silver SUV leave the area.
