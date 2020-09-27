Public Safety Log (Sept. 29)

Sex crimes plea – From Friday afternoon. Donald Burl Totton, 42, of Sandy, pleaded no contest to first-degree sex abuse. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 13. A charge of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration is scheduled to be dismissed.

Meth dealing – From Friday afternoon. Steven Edward Grimm, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, first-degree child neglect, endangering the welfare of a minor and felon in possession of a firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred between Sept. 4 and Thursday. Grimm also was charged with two instances of probation violation.

Unlawful use of a weapon – From Friday afternoon. Donald Jay Hastings Jr., 37, of Detroit was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, interfering with a peace officer or parole and probation officer and first-degree criminal trespass. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday and the Linn County Sheriff's Office was the investigating agency.

ALBANY POLICE