Public Safety Log (Sept. 7)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Car prowl – From 9:08 a.m. Friday, 60700 block Highway 126, near Clear Lake. A caller reported their vehicle was broken into sometime between Aug. 31 and Sept. 2 while they were parked at a trailhead near Clear Lake. Approximately $600 of new clothing, a quilt, toiletry items, and more were stolen. The suspect broke out the rear passenger side window of the vehicle.

Stolen pistol – 12:46 p.m. Friday, 200 block S. Fourth Street, Harrisburg. A Glock pistol was reportedly taken from a residence during a burglary.

Car prowls – 10:08 p.m. Friday, 40800 McDowell Creek Road, in the vicinity of Bates Bridge, outside Lebanon. Two vehicles were reportedly broken into at the popular recreation spot. A wallet and cash was taken from one vehicle, while a backpack containing a laptop computer and a wallet was taken from the other automobile.

Fire closures – 9:22 a.m. Saturday, 29200 block Highway 22, near Santiam Pass. Three LCSO Search and Rescue ground teams and two LCSO Mounted Posse teams covered numerous trails to contact hikers and campers at the request of the U.S. Forest Service because of new fire closures in the area.

Small forest fire, contained – 2:37 p.m. Saturday, 61700 block Maxwell Butte Road and Highway 22, near Santiam Pass. While working in the area, a deputy located a small forest fire. The deputy contained the flames with fire-fighting equipment from their truck until U.S. Forest Service crews could arrive.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0