Public Safety Sept. 16

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linn County Sheriff

Burglary — About 8:22 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 31000 block of North Lake Creek Drive, Tangent, reported the theft of more than $1,850 in equipment from their business.

Vehicle break-in — About 8:26 a.m. Monday, a caller on E Street in Halsey reported that a vehicle was broken into and $500 in items taken.

Missing tools — About 10:12 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 38000 block of Fairway Drive, Lebanon, reported that a work truck was broken into and more than $2,000 in tools taken.

Scam — About 1:22 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 32000 block of McLagan Road, Tangent, reported that a fraudulent loan of $120,000 had been taken out using the name of her former company.

Cat and mouse — About 2:09 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 200 block of Northeast Fifth St., Mill City, asked for a welfare check on a cat and mouse. Both are alive and were well fed by the deputy.

Recovered vehicle — About 3:33 p.m. Monday, a vehicle reported stolen from Clatskanie was recovered near Foster Reservoir.