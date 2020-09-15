 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public Safety Sept. 16

Public Safety Sept. 16

{{featured_button_text}}

Linn County Sheriff

Burglary — About 8:22 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 31000 block of North Lake Creek Drive, Tangent, reported the theft of more than $1,850 in equipment from their business.

Vehicle break-in — About 8:26 a.m. Monday, a caller on E Street in Halsey reported that a vehicle was broken into and $500 in items taken.

Missing tools — About 10:12 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 38000 block of Fairway Drive, Lebanon, reported that a work truck was broken into and more than $2,000 in tools taken.

Scam — About 1:22 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 32000 block of McLagan Road, Tangent, reported that a fraudulent loan of $120,000 had been taken out using the name of her former company.

Cat and mouse — About 2:09 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 200 block of Northeast Fifth St., Mill City, asked for a welfare check on a cat and mouse. Both are alive and were well fed by the deputy.

Recovered vehicle — About 3:33 p.m. Monday, a vehicle reported stolen from Clatskanie was recovered near Foster Reservoir.

Fireworks — About 8:235 p.m., a deputy warned two juveniles who had lit a firework in a roadway in the 31000 block of Berlin Road, Lebanon. Released to a guardian.

Stolen items — About 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 31000 block of Rolland Drive, Tangent, reported that a vehicle and business were broken into. Taken were a shotgun, fishing pole and keys.

Sweet Home Police

Assault — About 5:24 p.m. Monday, Keith Blondin, 33, was charged with fourth-degree assault and lodged at the Linn County Jail.

0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News