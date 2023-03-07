Corvallis' new Public Seed Library is now open in the historic Belluschi Room of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

The library received seed donations and support and is stocked with seeds. Educational resources are posted onsite and online.

A series of eight educational lectures by local experts is set for 6 p.m. Wednesdays, starting March 8. The Benton County Master Gardeners will offer the first of several pop-up vegetable garden plant clinics from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11. All events will take place at the Public Seed Library.