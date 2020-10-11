Pumpkin patch season is underway

Pumpkin patch season is in full swing in the mid-valley, even on such a rainy day as Saturday.
Countless farms in the area are opening their grounds up for visitors to pick pumpkins, meander through corn mazes, take a hay ride and more. In this year of surprises, many pumpkin pickers on Saturday said it's nice to still be able to do normal fall-inspired things.
"We used to come here all the time," McKenzie Yoder said about trips to Bose Family Farm in Albany with her family.
Yoder brought her sister, Alexis, and a group of Alexis' friends to the farm Saturday. They posed for pictures in festive wood cut-outs by the pumpkin patch before picking out the best-looking gourds.
"It's kind of a tradition," Yoder said, "so we're getting into the fall festivities."
Co-owner Karen Bose said the farm has run a pumpkin patch and corn maze for at least a decade. Despite the coronavirus, she said business has been strong. Visitors are simply asked to wear masks or "stay a cow's distance apart."
"The rain kind of dampens it a little bit," Bose said. But, "it's been pretty busy. It's been really great."
Michael and Danielle Swanson visited Bose Family Farm for the first time Saturday and took a stab at the corn maze with 3-year-old Abby and toddler Jonathan in tow.
"We've been to a different pumpkin patch every year since they were born," Michael said.
"It feels a little safer than being inside a building to be in the great outdoors," Danielle added, minding coronavirus limitations.
Regardless, Abby had a ball playing in the hay and navigating the farm.
"I love it so much because pumpkins are my favorite thing," she said.
Davis Family Farm in Corvallis was bustling Saturday, with plenty of indoor space to offer when the downpours came and went. Owner Russell Davis said it's great to have so many people come out.
His family pumpkin patch, corn maze, hay rides and more have been in operation since 1995.
Corvallis resident Sydelle Harrison said she, her husband and three girls visit the farm every year. Hopefully, she said, the pumpkin-related crafts to come will give her kids more to do around the house.
"We don't anticipate trick-or-treating this year, so we're attempting to be more festive," Harrison said. Instead, they'll take a tour of neighborhoods with fun decorations.
At least her family had the pumpkin patch, where they met up with friends to get some face time.
"We've all been cooped up at home," she said. "We miss people."
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
