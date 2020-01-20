Pushing back against 'crisis of empathy'

Sometimes our allies can be even more exasperating than our enemies — but we still have to find ways to work together for the greater good.
That was the message delivered by Raquel Willis on Monday during a lecture titled “Overcoming the Crisis of Empathy,” the keynote address for Oregon State University’s 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.
Willis, the executive editor of Out magazine, is a black, queer, transgender activist who works to inspire and elevate marginalized individuals, especially trans women of color.
Speaking to a crowd of about 700 people at OSU’s LaSells Stewart Center, she noted that King’s fight for equality was not a one-dimensional thing, reminding the audience that the great civil rights leader spoke out against what he called “the three evils” of racism, poverty and war.
“Dr. King was a radical, and that must never be forgotten,” Willis said. “We must resist any effort to sanitize his legacy.”
Before his assassination in 1968, King “warned that the civil rights fight was nowhere near done or dead,” Willis noted, arguing that the battle today needs to be broadened to include any and all marginalized groups, from people of color to LGBTQ+ individuals, immigrants, people who identify as nonbinary and anyone else who may still lack full representation and inclusion at all levels of society.
She chastised the Democratic Party, which positions itself as the champion of oppressed minorities, for rejecting radicalism and counseling moderation in the face of what she called a resurgence of white supremacist hate crimes.
She recalled that King had once described white moderates as perhaps the greatest threat to the civil rights movement and quoted these memorable lines from his essay “A Letter From Birmingham Jail”:
“Shallow understanding from people of goodwill is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will. Lukewarm acceptance is much more bewildering than outright rejection.”
Willis called on the audience to broaden their understanding of the fight for equality to include any and all marginalized groups and to empathize with the challenges they face on a daily basis.
“We must all recognize that we all carry the capacity to both be oppressed and be an oppressor,” she said.
To overcome the crisis of empathy, she said, each of us must stand up for our own identity while pushing back against social injustice on behalf of others.
“Commit to being your truest self and supporting others,” she said. “Each of our individual stories is just a thread in a larger, multicolored, glittering tapestry.”
