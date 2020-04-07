Putting up barriers: Albany glass shop produces anti-virus sneeze guards

Geoff Davis considers his family-owned downtown Albany business a “full-fledged glass shop,” offering everything from custom shower doors to new vinyl- or wood-clad windows and commercial work of all sizes and shapes.
Thanks to the coronavirus epidemic, you can add sneeze guards to the long list of products produced by Davis Glass.
Retail stores are looking for ways to protect their employees, especially at check-out counters, where they are dealing with a variety of customers one transaction after another all day long.
“We heard people talking about this last week,” Davis said. “It started with a friend who works at Costco, and then T.J. Colson of Wilco called me. I told him to give me an hour.”
Davis said his lead installer is a skilled carpenter and they discussed several different designs, with an emphasis that the units be easily movable by cashiers.
“We came up with the idea of using a picture frame style,” Davis said. “Basically, a piece of 3/16ths-thick acrylic is framed in 2-inch-by-2-inch cedar strips — just like a picture you might hang on a wall — and is held upright by wooden feet.”
Davis said he contacted Multi-Craft Plastic in Tigard to cut the acrylic into 32-inch-by-32-inch sheets.
“They mass-produced these for us very quickly,” Davis said. “The acrylic sheets aren’t something we could whip out on a table very quickly in our shop. I drove up to Tigard and picked them up at their will call area.”
Davis’ crew burned the midnight oil and turned out 90 units for Wilco.
“Coastal Farm called the next day and ordered 85 of them, although they wanted them a little smaller, 24 by 33 inches,” Davis said. “We delivered 52 last Friday and the rest of them on Monday.”
Davis said the screens need to be large enough to protect customers and employees, but light enough that the employees can easily move them if they need to scan price tags for large items such as 50-pound bags of dog food.
Units the company produced for Tri-Valley Markets needed to have a cutout on the bottom of them so smaller products such as sandwiches or candy bars could be slid under them for scanning.
The company’s most recent delivery was for Cascade Health in Eugene, and there is also interest from a company in California.
“We are also talking with some doctors about developing medical-grade acrylic boxes that can be used if someone has to be intubated,” Davis said. “They would provide medical personnel a layer of protection.”
Davis said he doesn’t know if he will ramp up the sneeze guard production on a larger level.
“Right now, we are here to fill a local need, and we’re happy to do it. This allowed my crew to stay busy and provide some work flow through the shop,” Davis said.
Davis’ parents, Ken and Mary Jeanne Davis, founded the company in 1975. Geoff joined the company full-time in 1994, and his sister Jenny came on board in 2010.
They have 10 employees.
Davis said the shop’s showroom on Second Street is closed to the general public, but employees are still working.
“We are following social distancing protocols,” Davis said. “We aren’t doing much in terms of residential work, but for most commercial jobs, guys are working in different parts of buildings.”
And like everyone else, “we are using lots of hand sanitizer and Lysol wipes," he said. "All of our employees are instructed to not come to work if they have any symptoms.”
