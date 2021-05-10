Quilts for Caring Hands receives $10,400

The Corvallis/Benton County local chapter of 100 People Who Care has collected $10,400 for Quilts for Caring Hands after its quarterly fundraising session on April 21.

100 People Who Care delivered a check to the group, which makes and distributes quilts at no charge to at-risk children. The quits are given to agencies that work with children who are homeless, in foster care, are visually impaired, abused or experiencing mental health issues.

The group will hold its next quarterly virtual fundraising meeting from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 21. The fundraising group was formed on the simple principle of encouraging 100 people in the community to donate $100 every quarter.

The group, which formed in 2017 but did not begin dispensing checks until 2019, raised $10,200 for Unity Shelter at its January meeting. The April 21 event was the secon session in which group achieved its 100-person goal.

The local 100 People operation is modeled on an experiment started in 2006 in Jackson, Michigan. The process usually involves a public gathering with snacks and pitches from the nonprofits, but the coronavirus has forced the operation to work on a virtual basis.

