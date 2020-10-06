Railcars carrying liquefied petroleum gas along Highway 20 have been moved

The dozens of tanker cars filled with liquefied petroleum gas sitting on Portland & Western Railroad tracks along U.S. Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis earlier this year have been moved.

Thomas Fuller of the Oregon Department of Transportation says the undisclosed company leasing the track apparently asked for the cars to be delivered for unloading.

The railcars, of which there were 60 or more, were parked for months on a siding near Garland Nursery, southwest of the highway's intersection with Northeast Granger Avenue. The siding was leased by Portland & Western to a third party to store the cars.

A reader contacted the newspaper last spring over concerns about the cars being stored in the vicinity of homes and farms. Railroad officials insisted they posed no risk to the general public.

“The way it typically works is a company leases track to store cares until they are ready to unload the product wherever that may be,” Fuller said in an email this week, adding that federal law prohibits ODOT from disclosing the location, movement or type of cargo.