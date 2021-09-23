Rainbow Records is the perfect blend of new and nostalgic

In an increasingly online world where everything is digitized, more and more people are starting to wish they had not thrown away the physical copies of music they used to own in a time before Spotify. Tim Henry is here to bring that music back.

Rainbow Records opened at 432 Second Ave. in Albany on Aug. 14. The business name and focus has shifted with the trends over the past few decades, but Henry is calling his store Rainbow Records once again just like he did when it first opened in 1986 in Polk County.

“By the time we got into the 2000s, it was all movies and streaming,” he said. “But what I liked was collecting music and talking to people about music, so it lost some of its excitement.”

Rainbow Records, originally located in Monmouth, was changed to Music Brokers in the 1990s, as records had mostly been replaced with CDs and tapes. Henry closed the business in 2006 when digital music had replaced virtually all forms of physical media.

“It was really distressing years ago to have no one interested anymore,” Henry remembers. “People were taking records to the dump and just getting rid of them.”