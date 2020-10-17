Rally urges people to vote, stand up for women's rights on day of national march

A crowd of “belligerent optimists” descended upon the Benton County Courthouse lawn Saturday morning for a rally, encouraging passersby to vote and stand up for women’s rights.

The rally was one of 10 statewide iterations of Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington D.C., which originated in 2017 as a protest of the Trump administration. Inspired by a quote from the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a group called the Belligerent Optimists organized the Corvallis demonstration, opting for a rally rather than a march.

Organizer and Corvallis resident Amy Hunter said she was disappointed to see that no rally had been organized in the mid-valley in the past few weeks. So she took matters into her own hands.

“I thought it’s time to quit complaining and start being activated,” Hunter said. She called the ad hoc group formed to put on the rally Belligerent Optimists because “I thought it perfectly aligned with my values and the way I like to work.”

Around 70 mid-valley residents and visitors from Portland showed up within the first half hour of the rally, which was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Multiple genders and age groups were represented. Voters also trickled in and out of the protest while dropping off ballots outside the courthouse.