Randy Peterson, manager of Lebanon Soup Kitchen, leaves a legacy

Peterson grew up in Gilchrist. He later lived in Oakridge and Eugene before moving to Lebanon in 2010 to be nearer to his daughter and grandchildren.

Around this time, he also reconnected with his former high school girlfriend and they got married, said Kelly Blodgett, Charise’s husband.

“They were high school sweethearts. Went off, lived their own lives for 20 years and then they reconnected about 11 years ago,” Kelly Blodgett said.

In the past two or three years, Peterson developed a closer relationship with Southside Church of Christ, Charise Blodgett said. He volunteered to help out with child care and helped cook for many church events.

She said the work at the Lebanon Soup Kitchen was very important to him.

“The people at the soup kitchen, he knew their lives. It wasn’t just seeing them Monday, Wednesday, Friday. If they needed a bed, he was on a search,” Charise Blodgett said.

Brian Gosser, the teaching pastor at Southside Church of Christ, said Peterson’s life was a great example.