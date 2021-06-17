Rare cooperation on tax and housing speeds Legislature closer to end of the 2021 session

Also received by the secretary of state was a notice from a Grant County resident of an attempt to recall Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, who was among Republican lawmakers who were criticized for staying in the Senate to oppose and vote against the gun bill, instead of walking out to deny the 18 Democrats the two additional lawmakers needed for a quorum.

While the relatively bare agenda for the Senate and House on Monday and Tuesday gave an appearance of a light schedule, not everyone is going home for the weekend. The main budget writing committee — Joint Ways & Means — is reading and revising several large items, including the funding for university construction and other public works projects.

The House Rules Committee and House Revenue Committee will also get together in the capitol on Friday to shuffle through the dozens of bills that are still on its calendar. Both panels are among a select few that are exempted from the multiple deadlines that cull bills from most of the more than 35 legislative committees this year.

The chambers' two rules committees could still pluck several dormant items to be brought up for a vote and sent to the chambers at the last minute. A development project at Stevens Road in Bend is one that is scheduled for the first hard look since it was introduced near the start of the session in January.