Rayfield wins again in Oregon House District 16

Democrat Dan Rayfield has been returned to the Oregon House.

The Corvallis attorney, who also was representing the Working Families party, won his fourth term in the urban Benton County district by outpolling Corvallis logger Jason Hughes, xx% to xx%.

Hughes did not respond to requests for information about his campaign from the editorial board or a reporter.

Rayfield, who replaced Sara Gelser in the two-year seat when Gelser moved up to the Senate, ran unopposed in 2018. In 2016 he scored 58.1% of the vote in a three-way race with Republican Judson McClure (21.0%) and Progressive Sami Al-AbdRabbuh (16.0%). In 2014 he polled 72.1% to Republican Jacob Vandever’s 27.5%.

Rayfield co-chairs two House committees, the Joint Committee On Legislative Audits and the Joint Interim Committee On Ways and Means.

