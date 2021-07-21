Record crowd for 2021 Linn County Fair

“We need to work with the Albany parks department to be able to use Timber Linn park for more parking due to the huge attendance numbers,” said Commissioner Roger Nyquist, who is also a fair board member.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The numbers across the board are record-breaking and if that continues, we will need that extra parking space,” he added.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The Linn County board made the decision back in March to move ahead on holding an in-person fair this year, back when the COVID-19 vaccine was still new and being administered at the fairgrounds by county volunteers. It was unknown when or if the social distancing restrictions — which would have significantly limited in-person attendance — would have been lifted this summer.

Oregon lifted its statewide mandates on June 30, two weeks before the start of the fair. This led to changes pretty much right up until the last moment, said county officials.

“I want to thank all of the staff and volunteers who worked hard to make this happen," said Kris Latimer, fair board president, in the press release. “We were constantly adjusting things right until a couple weeks ago.”