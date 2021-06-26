 Skip to main content
Record heat brings event cancellations, more cooling stations
Record heat brings event cancellations, more cooling stations

Seattle hits record high amid Pacific Northwest heat wave

People gather at the Sandy River Delta, in Ore., to cool off during the start of what should be a record-setting heat wave on June 25, 2021. The Pacific Northwest sweltered Friday as a historic heat wave hit Washington and Oregon, with temperatures in many areas expected to top out 25 to 30 degrees above normal in the coming days. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP)

 Dave Killen

The sweltering heat that was forecast for the Oregon this weekend was no false alarm. Temperatures climbed over 100 on Saturday and it’s predicted to get even hotter on Sunday. Weather reports said that it got at high as 103 degrees on Saturday, while Sunday is supposed to break 110.

The record-breaking heat had berry farmers scrambling to pick crops before they rot on the vine and fisheries managers working to keep endangered sockeye salmon safe from too-warm river water, according to an Associated Press report.

Portable air conditioners and fans sold out at many stores, some hospitals canceled outdoor vaccination clinics, cities opened cooling centers and utilities braced for possible power outages.

The heat led to the local farmers markets being closed an hour earlier, at noon instead of the usual 1 p.m., in both Albany and Corvallis. Numerous cooling stations were set up in local communities, and a new one was confirmed in Monroe at the yet-to-open Monroe Arts Association, located at 175 S. 5th St.

While that one will provide shade, snacks and hoses for people to cool off with, the misters that were supposed to be secured for the cooling center never came because of such high demand, said organizer Christine Wickstein.

“I’ll bust out the hose if I need to, forget about it,” Wickstein said. “I don’t want anything bad happening to anyone.”

Greater Albany Public Schools hosted two cooling center at South Albany and West Albany High School. GAPS asked for volunteers to help staff those stations and assist with greeting families, providing water and help as needed. To sign up, fill out this form online https://tinyurl.com/zzd6fxc5.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn. 

