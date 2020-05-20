RedHawks get bittersweet send off

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The cars pulled in slowly to South Albany High School, unable to stop very long in the rain.

There should have been grandstands. There should have been a band. There should have been balloons, gowns, pomp and circumstance.

But on Wednesday as seniors pulled into the parking lot of the high school, all that greeted them was rain and love under a banner with their senior quote: "I am not afraid of the storms for I am learning to sail my ship."

The 315 seniors at South Albany High School have weathered quite a storm along with seniors around the state as COVID-19 robbed them of the last few months between childhood and the rest of their lives.

Schools around Oregon closed for good in April, ending classes through the remainder of the academic year. Seniors who were in good standing at the time of the closure were given passing marks for the semester but little hope of walking across the stage in June.

"There's still a hope we can do something in August," said Principal Nate Munoz, who supervised Wednesday's cap and gown pickup.

Students all received a class photo and a package of cookies as well, with teachers cheering them on. Textbooks had already been returned in a similar drive-through fashion in April.