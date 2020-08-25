RedHawks leave the nest

South Albany High School seniors took one last step Tuesday night, walking across the stage and away from a historically untraditional senior experience. But because RedHawks fly high, it was a celebration none the less.
About 260 of the 316 eligible seniors at South attended the ceremony that was shaped largely by the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of crowding into a gym or filling rows of chairs on a field, families piled into cars and drove through the Linn County Expo Center.
Following state social distancing requirements, students graduated in cohorts of about 65 — crossing the stage and turning their tassels — before crews sanitized chairs in between each seating. Car horns, not applause, met the National Anthem and the student body president gave her speech through a mask.
"The format is definitely different," said Principal John Hunter, who will start his first year at South in the fall. Hunter was previously the principal at Albany Options School.
The graduation marked the second time seniors got to say goodbye. In May, students were able to drive through the school's parking lot, past waving teachers, banners and the school's mascot to receive their belongings, caps and gowns and treats.
On Tuesday, Valedictorian Logan Nord focused on the positive.
"We completed high school in three and a half years," he said, noting the accomplishment would be something the class could brag about forever. "We are the champions of senior ditch day. We took senior skip for three months. No one will ever be able to compare to that and while we missed a lot, we have the rest of our lives to make up for that lost time."
Senior class president Sariah Young chose to focus on gratitude.
"Each of our experiences were different and might not have been ideal but regardless, there's something you can be grateful for," she said, pointing to waffles in Spanish class, dances and sports games.
When schools closed for the year in April, GAPS held off on holding socially distant graduations in the hopes of being able to hold traditional ceremonies later in the year. However, COVID-19 cases continued to climb in the state and social distancing requirements remained in place.
"For me, it's really humbling," Hunter said. "I am a 1985 South Albany High School graduate so it is cool to lead a graduation for them."
For Senior Melanie Gamboa, it was surreal.
"I didn't think graduation was going to happen," she said. "I'm happy it happened and in this way. Everybody's going to remember it."
GAPS Superintendent Melissa Goff said prior to Tuesday's ceremony that the class of 2020 was an example for future classes.
"The graduating class of 2020 will have history as their memory books," she said. "Their resilience through community and personal crisis has modeled for future generations how to keep focused, demonstrate compassion and retain community during even an historic disruption to our world."
