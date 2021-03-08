Redistricting hearings start despite no maps, no data and uncertain future

The Legislature has decided to go ahead with the 10 legally mandated hearings. Though two are focused on each congressional district, they also deal with legislative boundaries as well.

"We will be proceeding as if we’ll get an extension from the Oregon Supreme Court or whatever else it takes to get the job done," said Sen. Michael Dembrow, D-Porltand, a senior Democratic lawmaker.

The pandemic has also turned the every-10-year "road show" of hearings in into a series of virtual hearings.

Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature are uniting to ask the Oregon Supreme Court to reset the clock on delays and give the Legislature a shot at drawing the maps for the 2022 election. If the block-by-block data needed to create districts that meet federal and state civil rights laws becomes available Sept. 30, lawmakers want up to 60 days to draw the maps and submit them to the governor for approval.

House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, said last week that if the courts agree, the Legislature would return in the fall for a special session to handle redistricting.

The request to send the mapping back to lawmakers has bipartisan support.