Remembering Billy Huffman: He loved the ballad "Kathleen Mavourneen,"

"It allows all of us to know and grieve the loss of his or her life, as their families did at the time of their death, on this one day, in one short hour of ceremony," he said. "As I do this research, the one who is to be honored becomes a living person again, not just a name on the wall."

This year, it will be Billy Huffman who stands for the soldiers, and their families, who sacrificed all.

Martinak has asked that Huffman's name be announced just prior to the rifle salute, to signify that the salute is for him and for all those who died. The fired casings will be gathered and sent to Huffman's widow, Betty Lou (Huffman) Rosevear, now 96 and living in San Diego.

The couple's story "shows not only the loss of war, but the pain and suffering of families, the anguish of not knowing what happened or where their loved one is, the mountain of paperwork that it takes to find out what happened, and the extreme that our country will go to in locating and repatriating a deceased member of our armed forces," Martinak said.

'Sweet Billy Lou'