Remembering Billy Huffman: He loved the ballad "Kathleen Mavourneen,"

Billy Huffman loved the ballad "Kathleen Mavourneen," with its soulful lyrics lamenting the parting of two lovers and the fear they may never meet again.
The Linn County man's wife, Betty, had learned the song from the Irish nuns she met during nursing training in a Catholic school in Baker. "Mavourneen," in Irish slang, is a term of endearment. Huffman liked it so much he and his crew named their B-17 "Mavoureen," accidentally leaving out the first "n," in its honor.
The lyrics of the tune would prove prophetic. Huffman had enlisted in the Army in 1942, three days after his 22nd birthday, and was assigned to the 452nd Heavy Bombardment Group. The Mavoureen went out on a mission on Feb. 20, 1944, and never came back.
There is more to the story — a great deal more, as Randy Martinak found while doing research for the annual Linn County Memorial Day Service. Part of his job is to find the stories to tell.
Every year, Martinak, a member of the Linn County Veterans Memorial Executive Board, chooses the name of a soldier from the names on the memorial wall, and researches that person's history.
"It allows all of us to know and grieve the loss of his or her life, as their families did at the time of their death, on this one day, in one short hour of ceremony," he said. "As I do this research, the one who is to be honored becomes a living person again, not just a name on the wall."
This year, it will be Billy Huffman who stands for the soldiers, and their families, who sacrificed all.
Martinak has asked that Huffman's name be announced just prior to the rifle salute, to signify that the salute is for him and for all those who died. The fired casings will be gathered and sent to Huffman's widow, Betty Lou (Huffman) Rosevear, now 96 and living in San Diego.
The couple's story "shows not only the loss of war, but the pain and suffering of families, the anguish of not knowing what happened or where their loved one is, the mountain of paperwork that it takes to find out what happened, and the extreme that our country will go to in locating and repatriating a deceased member of our armed forces," Martinak said.
'Sweet Billy Lou'
Martinak dug into websites with military service histories and Huffman's Individual Deceased Personnel Files to find the details of Huffman's story. He tracked down Huffman's widow, Betty Rosevear, from a Facebook post and spoke with her, which is how he was able to obtain photos, family anecdotes and even a DVD of a National Archives interview with Rosevear.
Huffman was born April 6, 1920, the son of Edward H. Huffman and Laura Randolph Evans Huffman. His father owned a farm on the Linn County side of Stayton, and it's likely Huffman was born in Linn County, but his mother died just days after his birth and was buried in Baker. Huffman grew up in Baker, at the home of an aunt and uncle.
Huffman's mother called her new baby her "sweet Billy Lou." He bore that name ever since. When he was older, his family thought about changing it to a more formal "William Louis," but somehow it never stuck.
"He didn’t mind at all. I think he kind of enjoyed people asking him, are you from the south?” said his widow, Betty Rosevear, with a chuckle.
Huffman attended Oregon State College. He moved back to Linn County to do so, living at Route 1, Box 51, Stayton. He visited Baker frequently, however, which is where he met Betty, who was training to be a nurse.
After Huffman completed basic training, he was accepted as an aviation cadet, went to flight school and was commissioned as a second lieutenant. Betty was training in a children's program at Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland in June 1943. Shortly before Huffman was shipped out for combat duty, he traveled to Portland. He and Betty were married there on June 6, 1943.
Huffman was assigned to the 452nd Heavy Bombardment Group, part of the 8th Air Force, and to the 728th Bomb Squadron, which deployed to England. On Feb. 20, 1944, with Huffman as pilot, the Mavoureen headed out on a bombing mission to Poland and Germany. It was over Denmark when German planes attacked.
Witnesses later reported the Mavourneen took a hit to its No. 1 engine, with a 20 mm cannon blasting a hole about 2 feet by 3 feet on the leading edge of the wing. Huffman's crew bailed out, parachuting into the sea. Two were captured. the other seven died.
Huffman stayed with the Mavoureen, which crashed north of Fuglebjerg, on Seeland Island roughly 90 kilometers southwest of Copenhagen.
German records captured before the war ended and included in Huffman's files indicated Huffman's body was found near the plane and buried in the Danish cemetery of Svino By.
Both Huffman's remains and his effects eventually made their way home to Oregon, but not without delays, sidetracks and various forms of miscommunication; not unusual in wartime.
Huffman's death wasn't officially confirmed by the Army until July 1, 1944. His father and stepmother received his clothing and other basic items, although a recording error sent them first to a Charles Hoffman in Glendale, California. The Germans had taken a ring bearing his initials, however, which Allied forces later confiscated and which made it back to the family after Betty asked that it be sent to them.
Betty received Huffman's Purple Heart, but later lost it when the foot locker in which it was stored, which friends were keeping, disappeared shortly after the war ended. (Martinak found her through a 2016 Facebook post in which she mentioned its loss; he said he is working to get the medal replaced.)
Bringing Billy home
Betty had become a second lieutenant while Huffman was overseas, working in a hospital in Auburn, California, by the mid-1940s.
Following Huffman's death, Betty continued with nursing, working in a tent hospital in the Philippines and then in Manila, where she was when the war ended. She went next to a hospital at the Presidio in San Francisco, and on her discharge remarried, to another World War II veteran named William Rosevear. The two went on to travel much of the world before Rosevear's death in 2004.
The Huffmans wanted Billy's remains brought home to Oregon, but Betty, even though she had remarried, needed to first sign off on that request. She did so, and the Huffmans provided the Army with a copy of Betty's new marriage certificate to seal the deal.
Huffman's remains went first to the U.S. Military Cemetery in Belgium. In February 1949, they were returned to his family. He was buried at the IOOF Cemetery in Salem.
In his work at the Linn County Veterans Memorial, Martinak said, he's passed by the walls bearing the names of those killed in the nation's various wars hundreds of times, perhaps more.
The names of Linn County's World War II dead number at least a hundred in themselves. But people forget, he said, that each was a person, with a family, a dream and a story to tell.
"Billy L. Huffman, to me, and I hope to all who show up at the memorial to pay tribute, is not just a name on the wall," he said.
