Remembering Leland Crocker

Gary Torgeson was getting ready for lunch at Madison Elementary School in Albany when he suddenly had the feeling something wasn't right with his family.
It was May 1945. Gary was in fourth-grade then — or maybe it was fifth, he's no longer sure. But he vividly remembers the sensation, and the need to get to the 13th Avenue home of his grandmother, Anna Crocker.
"My cousin was ahead of me, and I said, 'There's something wrong at Grandma's.' You could just feel it," the Albany man said. "We rode out on my bike from Madison School and the rest of the family were all here."
That was the day the Torgeson and Crocker families learned Leland Crocker — uncle to Gary and his little brother, Montie, then 7, and son of Anna Crocker, their grandmother — was missing in action.
Montie still has the Western Union telegrams informing the family: the first, dated May 11, stating Leland had been reported missing, then another, four years later, saying his remains had been recovered.
"These are the letters right here," he said. "The ones you don't want to see."
Montie and Gary were small boys when Leland died, and their memories of their uncle are scarce. But both say it's important for families to pass along the stories of those who served in World War II.
Montie and his wife, Dody, will be the representatives for a generation on Monday at Timber-Linn Memorial Park when they lay a wreath in memory of Leland and all of those who lost their lives during that war.
"We just thought we would like to do something for Leland," Dody said, "because he served our country and made us safe."
'Live by our pledge'
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs lists 16,112,566 U.S. service members in the armed forces worldwide between 1941 and 1945. Of those, it records 291,557 deaths in battle.
Time is rapidly claiming the others. By next year, the department estimates the total number of living World War II U.S. veterans will be just 500,000.
Randy Martinak, spokesman and master of ceremonies for this year's Linn County Memorial Day service, is also determined not to let the memories die. He looks for ways to connect civilians to the service by finding family members to act as representatives for those who never came home.
The Torgesons are among nearly two dozen people who will lay wreaths before the Soldier's Cross this Memorial Day.
"My presence in this whole affair is my attempt to live by our pledge as veterans who served and lost friends and battle-buddies," Martinak said, "that being: We will remember."
In looking for a World War II representative, Martinak found the Torgesons through his own family connections. Montie and Gary Torgeson are Martinak's cousins a few times removed.
Besides the brothers, Leland's living relatives include nieces Marilyn Brennamen and Joan Crocker Pelletier, Montie's son Dustin Torgeson and daughter Michele Torgeson Kumpula, and Gary's son Montie Torgeson.
Martinak knew nothing of Leland Crocker's story at first, other than that he was one of the war's casualties. So he started digging into all the records he could find.
Leland Victor Crocker, he learned, was born Nov. 29, 1921, and lived on Crocker Lane in North Albany with his parents, Charles and Anna Crocker. He was the second youngest of 12 siblings (a 13th died in infancy) and lost his sister, Goldie, to drowning the year he was born.
He worked as a meat cutter with several Albany butcher shops before the war. At age 21, he traveled to Portland and enlisted in the Navy. It was Aug. 17, 1943, the same year his father died.
Somewhere during that time, he married an Albany girl named Martha. Martinak has few details about that, but as far as the Torgeson family knows, the marriage took place only a short time before Leland shipped out.
"They were just married and then he had to go into the service," Gary Torgeson said. "And he never came back."
Martinak found that Leland traveled to Bremerton, Washington, on Nov. 15, 1943, and reported to the USS Haggard. She was a brand new Navy destroyer, just commissioned at the end of August. On Nov. 24, the ship's log/muster sheet read, "Left Seattle for Combat Zone."
Martinak found a list of 10 "star" operations in which the USS Haggard participated while Leland, listed as a machinists mate 3rd class, was aboard.
As compiled by Commander V.J. Soballe, the list includes the seizure and occupation of Kwajalein and Eniwetok Atoll, Marshall Islands, in January and February 1944; the sinking of the I-176, a Class B Japanese submarine, in May 1944; supporting the initial landing operations on Leyte Island, the Philippines, and fighting in an enemy surface attack off Samar Island in October and November 1944; and ramming and sinking the I-371, a Class A Japanese submarine, 175 miles off Okinawa on March 23, 1945.
The Haggard also participated in the shelling of Tokyo and raids against various Japanese islands. With its 5-inch guns, the destroyer participated in the invasion of Imo Jima as fire support.
On April 29, 1945, Soballe recorded, "while ship was in company with Task Force 58 and proceeding to support of another destroyer on picket station, the vessel was attacked by two enemy planes identified as Zeke 52's in suicide attack. One plane struck the ship at the waterline amidships. The other missed ahead a few feet and exploded."
One kamikaze was enough. The force of the 500-pound bomb killed 13, including Crocker. It wounded another 38 men and tore a hole in the ship's side that nearly sunk her on the spot.
Those still left managed to stop the flooding long enough for the San Diego, a cruiser, to collect the wounded, and for the USS Walker, another destroyer, to tow the Haggard to safety. Both destroyers arrived at Kerama Retto on May 1, 1945, where crews managed to patch up the Haggard up for a trip to Pearl Harbor in July. She was decommissioned that November, stricken from the naval register and eventually scrapped.
"If I were to name the story of Leland Crocker's service and death, I would title it, 'He Almost Made It,'" Martinak said.
"Imagine a 21-year-old sailor, straight out of boot camp, reporting to an almost brand new Navy destroyer," he said, listing the number of accomplishments the Haggard recorded.
"I stop and think of the 18 months Leland Crocker was on this ship, of the dangers he faced as a matter of routine, and then his sudden death in the blast of a 500-pound bomb strapped to the belly of a Japanese Zeke 52 suicide plane.
"He was dead, but the ship went on, and by the time it arrived in Norfolk, Virginia, on Aug. 5, there was less than a week before the dropping of the atomic bombs, and the unconditional surrender of the Japanese Empire.
"He almost made it."
Homefront
Back home in Albany, life went on during the war a little differently than it had beforehand, the Torgeson brothers remembered.
Their father, Alva, was in the Army, too, stationed in Hawaii the last two years of the war. That meant their mother, Beulah, had to go to work, selling Buster Browns at Long Shoe Store. And of course that meant Gary, four years older, was in charge of babysitting his little brother.
"I wasn't very good at it," he commented.
Quipped Montie: "Amen to that."
The two remember the sacrifices the war years brought: the ration cards, the lines for gasoline.
And though neither had visited the sentry walls at Timber-Linn Memorial Park until Martinak suggested the wreath-laying, both now say they're interested in placing memorial bricks for the other servicemen in their family: father Alva and Uncle Dell, Leland's brother, for starters.
The Torgesons also say they're looking forward to being a part of Monday's ceremony.
Said Dody: "It's an honor for us to do it."
