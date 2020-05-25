Remembering Leland Crocker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor's note: This story originally ran in the Albany Democrat-Herald before Memorial Day observances in 2016.

Gary Torgeson was getting ready for lunch at Madison Elementary School in Albany when he suddenly had the feeling something wasn't right with his family.

It was May 1945. Gary was in fourth-grade then — or maybe it was fifth, he's no longer sure. But he vividly remembers the sensation, and the need to get to the 13th Avenue home of his grandmother, Anna Crocker.

"My cousin was ahead of me, and I said, 'There's something wrong at Grandma's.' You could just feel it," the Albany man said. "We rode out on my bike from Madison School and the rest of the family were all here."

That was the day the Torgeson and Crocker families learned Leland Crocker — uncle to Gary and his little brother, Montie, then 7, and son of Anna Crocker, their grandmother — was missing in action.

Montie still has the Western Union telegrams informing the family: the first, dated May 11, stating Leland had been reported missing, then another, four years later, saying his remains had been recovered.

"These are the letters right here," he said. "The ones you don't want to see."