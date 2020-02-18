Remembering Rhiana: Mourners celebrate life of Corvallis girl killed in crosswalk

Rhiana Daniel loved her family. And her friends. And God. She loved animals — except for spiders. She loved to draw, and read, and ride her bike.
Closed to 200 people attended a memorial service on Tuesday at Calvary Chapel in Corvallis for Rhiana, the 11-year-old girl who died on Jan. 9, a day after being hit by a car while crossing a busy street near her home.
Her death, which came in the wake of two fatal car vs. bicycle accidents in the same block of South Third Street in an 18-month span, has sparked outrage and demands for safety improvements, some of which have started to be made.
On Tuesday, however, the people who came together in a Corvallis church set aside those angry feelings to remember a little girl who was full to bursting with love and life.
The lobby and sanctuary were filled with mementos of Rhiana – dozens of photographs, two sketchbooks packed with drawings, school art projects, certificates of achievement — and big bouquets of balloons in purple, her favorite color.
On one wall was a large piece of paper with the slogan “We’re going to miss you” and numerous farewell messages from friends, and a line of people formed to sign their names on a framed portrait of Rhiana.
Pastor Joe Kimmel of SouthSide Community Church, which Rhiana attended regularly, opened the memorial service with a prayer.
“We love her. We miss her. We’re hurting,” he said. “And many of us are questioning, trying to figure out what to do.”
For the next 90 minutes, those in attendance tried to answer that question by sharing their memories of Rhiana and what she meant to them.
“The best way to honor Rhiana is to tell the people you love that you love them — and tell other people you love them, too,” said her father, Roy Daniel.
“Nothing’s going to cure the pain in your heart but love.”
He read letters from several of Rhiana’s friends, who wrote about her kindness, her welcoming spirit and her generosity — more than one wrote about the times she would buy them Slushies.
Roy Daniel talked about the time he gave his daughter $20 and she spent nearly half of it on a present for him — a plastic Mr. Spock head, in tribute to their time spent watching “Star Trek” together.
“I told her, ‘I gave that money to you so you could do something for yourself,’” he recalled. “And she said, ‘I did do something for myself — I bought something for you.’”
Older sister Kytarin, who shared a room with Rhiana, called her younger sibling “probably my best friend” and said “she was never sad except when she had to clean.”
She also shared a memory that illustrated her sister’s goofy sense of humor. On a family road trip, Kytarin recalled, they had seen a sign with a picture of a kangaroo on it, and for some reason Rhiana became fixated on the animal.
“The rest of the way there she kept making kangaroo sounds,” Kytarin said. “I don’t even know what a kangaroo sounds like!”
Other people got up to speak as well.
Dennis Foster, who taught Rhiana in summer school and called her “Rhi-Rhi,” remembered a drawing she had made for him — a fox with angel wings — and talked about how much he’ll miss her.
“In my opinion,” he said, his voice straining with emotion, “Rhiana Daniel was one of the finest, brightest students — young ladies — I’ve been fortunate to come across.”
“She always had a smile on her face,” said Anna Jennings, who knew Rhiana through the ACES after-school program. “She always thought the best of people.”
And Tricia Allard of SouthSide Youth Outreach talked about how the two of them bonded over a shared love of horses, first at a Corvallis-area ranch and then at a rescue operation in Harrisburg. In between riding and taking care of the horses, Allard said, they would have long conversations about God and animals and the love that binds all of creation together.
Cookie Johnson of Marys River Gleaners was the last to speak. Johnson said she got to know Rhiana through the food-sharing program and came to think of her as one of her own grandchildren.
“She was a sweetheart,” Johnson said. “What I saw in her eyes was a glow, a beautiful blue glow.”
Then she turned to Rhiana’s father and stepmother, Roy and Julie Daniel, and thanked them.
“You did a good job with her,” Johnson said. “You gave me more to love.”
Rhiana Everena Alma Daniel was the youngest of nine children. She was born in Albany and grew up in Corvallis, attending Lincoln Elementary School from kindergarten through fifth grade. She was a sixth-grader at Linus Pauling Elementary School at the time of her death.
Survivors include her father, Roy Daniel, and stepmother, Julie Vosburg Daniel, of Corvallis; mother, Gabrielle Whaley Harrold, and stepfather, Lee Harrold, of Springfield, Missouri; four sisters, Taylor Daniel of Vancouver, Washington, Aurora Daniel of Medford, Massachusetts, Felicity Daniel of Albany and Kytarin Daniel of Corvallis; and four brothers, Isaac Daniel of Camp Humphreys, South Korea, and Julian, Morak and Caedrek Daniel of Corvallis.
