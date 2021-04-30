 Skip to main content
Rep. Nearman charged in Capitol protest incident
breaking

Rep. Nearman charged in Capitol protest incident

Oregon Rep. Mike Nearman has been charged with official misconduct in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degrees.

The charges were filed Friday by the Marion County District Attorney’s Office. Both allegteded offenses stem from an incident that occurred last Dec. 21, when protesters entered the Oregon State Capitol. Nearman, a Republican who represents House District 23, was seen on video opening a side door at the Capitol to the protesters.

The case was investigated by the Oregon State Police. Nearman is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. May 11 at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex, located at 4000 Aumsville Highway in Salem.

Because the case remains an open criminal prosecution, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office said it cannot discuss any facts or details related to the investigation.

Nearman has said he allowed the protesters in the building to ensure that legislative sessions were conducted openly.

Nearman, an Independence software engineer, was elected to a fourth term last November. The largely rural district includes pieces of Benton, Polk, Marion and Yamhill counties. The district, which has been reliably Republican for at least the past 10 elections, does not include the main Benton County population centers of Corvallis, North Albany and Philomath. Key cities in the district are Adair Village, Alsea, Amity, Dallas, Dayton, Jefferson, Monroe, Rickreall, West Salem, Willamina and parts of McMinnville.

Nearman was first elected in 2014 after ousting two-term incumbent Jim Thompson in the GOP primary. Nearman then defeated Democrat Wanda Davis 52.8 percent to 36.1 percent in the general election. Nearman defeated Thompson, running as an independent, by a 52.9 percent to 37.2 percent margin in the 2016 general election. No Democrat filed papers for the 2016 race.

In 2018 Nearman defeated Democrat Danny Jaffer by a 54.4% to 44.3% margin. In 2020 Nearman won easily in a four-person field that also included Democrat Sean Scorvo of Monroe, Pacific Green and Progressive member Alex Polikoff of Corvallis and Libertarian Scott Clawson of West Salem.

