Rep. Rayfield offering fellowships

The Willamette Valley Legislative Fellowship, an 11-week paid program designed to provide local college and high school students with unique opportunities to gain both campaign and policy experience, is taking applications through May 15, Rep. Dan Rayfield announced.

The program, hosted by Rayfield (D-Corvallis), occurs during election years and runs from mid-August to November. Successful applicants will be notified of their acceptance into the program in June.

During the program, fellows participate in weekly workshops that include strategies on how to develop policy or run a campaign. Each workshop includes a guest speaker that has professional experience for that given topic area.

Fellows are also given the opportunity to work in small groups to develop a policy proposal of their choosing. At the end of the program, the groups present their policies to lawmakers, including Rayfield, and a winner is selected.

The winning policy will be drafted by Rayfield and filed as a bill during the 2021 long session. In 2019, the winning proposal was a statewide plastic bag ban that was inspired by the Corvallis law.