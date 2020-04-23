Report sheds light on mid-valley coronavirus hotspots

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

New details emerged this week about the extent of infections at two mid-valley coronavirus hotspots.

According to a report released Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority, a long-term care facility in Lebanon accounts for more than half of all COVID-19 cases in Linn County, while a nursing home in Corvallis accounts for almost half of Benton County’s cases.

Some 36 of Linn County’s 67 cases so far have been residents or staff of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, the OHA report said, and all six of the county’s fatalities have been residents of the home.

Tyler Francke, a spokesman for the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs, said any staff member who is sick for any reason is asked to stay home and that any staff member who tests positive for the virus is required to self-isolate away from the facility until receiving medical clearance to return to work.

The same report shows that 12 of Benton County’s 27 COVID-19 cases and three of its five deaths from the disease are associated with Corvallis Manor, a long-term care facility in Corvallis. A statement on the facility’s website explains that seven residents and five staff members have tested positive for the disease.