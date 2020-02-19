Report: Spontaneous combustion likely caused South Albany fire

A late 2019 fire at South Albany High School was most likely the result of spontaneous combustion, according to a report from the Albany Fire Department.

The report, obtained through a public records request, details the department's response to the fire that originated in an area of new construction and saw smoke spread to other parts of the school.

According to the report, a 911 call citing black smoke at the school was received just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

Surveillance footage from the school showed a glowing light consistent with a flame at around 7:04 p.m. in the multi-use classroom, an area under construction that would eventually hold four gyms, locker rooms, a mezzanine area and the multi-use classroom.

At 7:12 and 7:16 p.m., two males, later identified as parents of South Albany students, can be seen on video entering the north doors of the building, both pausing at the west end of the hallway.

According to the report, a coach conducting practice in the east gym smelled smoke and what he believed to be electrical equipment burning. He asked the parents seen on video to see if they could identify the source of the odor.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}