Reported gas leak causes evacuation of OSU building

OSU Stock: Public Safety vehicles on patrol

Oregon State University Public Safety vehicles patrol campus on Tuesday March 30, 2021.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

Individuals on the Oregon State University campus are being told to immediately evacuate Weniger Hall due to a reported gas leak, according to OSU.

The initial evacuation notice was issued around 12:55 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. An update at 1:19 p.m. said NW Natural Gas and Corvallis Fire Department were on scene and working to stop the leak.

According to OSU’s website, Weniger Hall houses office and classroom spaces for the physics, rangeland science, fisheries and wildlife, pharmacy, statistics, and botany departments, as well as the College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences and the College of Engineering. The building was built in 1960.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

