Republic Services to issue fees for repeat offenders who put garbage in recycling, yard debris carts

The 18 to 29 age group continues to make up more than 50% of cases in the county, and tracing has found that a “vast majority” have come from people’s closest contacts.

Fautin pointed to the rising number of total cases in the county, with weekly numbers rising from 22 to 46 to 64 in consecutive weeks, with 64 reported last week. This past weekend, Friday through Monday, there were 40 new cases.

“What’s really key here is the percent of positivity is going up,” Fautin said. “That’s really an indication, given fairly stable amounts of testing, that there’s a lot more virus in the community.”

He said Benton County has not been as highly impacted as some surrounding counties but has received its share.

He added that Oregon State University’s message to its students is that if they are going home from campus for the Thanksgiving weekend, stay there until winter term begins in January.

Fautin said OSU has offered testing to all students and is encouraging them to get tested before Thanksgiving weekend. Faculty and staff will be offered testing the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Fautin said turnaround times on testing have remained solid, with an average of just over 1.5 days per test.