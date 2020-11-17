Republic Services to issue fees for repeat offenders who put garbage in recycling, yard debris carts

Repeat offenders who put garbage in their recycling and yard debris carts can expect to be charged for it.
The Benton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a Republic Services request to levy a $15 fee on residents who place garbage in their recycling, effective Jan. 1.
Julie Jackson, Republic Services’ municipal relations manager, said the “new norm” related to more people working remotely is a significantly higher level of waste coming from homes. Waste normally generated at work is now coming from residences.
The company is also seeing more cardboard as people order items online at a higher rate.
“We think that takeout containers contribute to a lot more waste,” Jackson said. “And one of the things we’re really seeing is that people often don’t have room for that waste, and we’re just seeing a lot of contamination in the recycling and yard debris.”
The fee is aimed at residents who are putting their garbage where it’s not supposed to go because their trash receptacles are full.
Drivers who spot garbage bags in recycling or yard debris carts using the cameras on their trucks will immediately call in to Republic Services, noting the address and account number.
A warning postcard will be sent out, letting the resident know that if it happens again a $15 fee will be charged. The purpose of the fee is education, Jackson said.
“I think having the driver buy in is really the key. They are the ones who have to do the notification,” she said, adding that the drivers can’t easily see single items but can spot bags and can attempt to stop “blatant contamination” that comes when a resident’s other carts have no more room.
Commissioner Pat Malone said he liked the idea of a first-offense warning before a fee is assessed.
“I think it’s probably accurate, you don’t want to collect this fee. You want things in the right containers, and the fee is to encourage people to do what they’re supposed to and I appreciate your education efforts,” he said.
Malone requested a report in the future on how the addition of a fee is working and responses from customers.
In addition, Republic Services is increasing its residential rates by 2.9% — or roughly $1 per residential account per month — for the coming calendar year as a result of consumer price index adjustments and disposal costs.
The company’s rates remained flat in 2020. The last increase was 3% in 2019. Jackson said she expects an annual increase between 1 and 3%.
Charlie Fautin, Benton County’s deputy director for public health, urged caution regarding the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend and the potential spread of COVID-19.
The 18 to 29 age group continues to make up more than 50% of cases in the county, and tracing has found that a “vast majority” have come from people’s closest contacts.
Fautin pointed to the rising number of total cases in the county, with weekly numbers rising from 22 to 46 to 64 in consecutive weeks, with 64 reported last week. This past weekend, Friday through Monday, there were 40 new cases.
“What’s really key here is the percent of positivity is going up,” Fautin said. “That’s really an indication, given fairly stable amounts of testing, that there’s a lot more virus in the community.”
He said Benton County has not been as highly impacted as some surrounding counties but has received its share.
He added that Oregon State University’s message to its students is that if they are going home from campus for the Thanksgiving weekend, stay there until winter term begins in January.
Fautin said OSU has offered testing to all students and is encouraging them to get tested before Thanksgiving weekend. Faculty and staff will be offered testing the weekend after Thanksgiving.
Fautin said turnaround times on testing have remained solid, with an average of just over 1.5 days per test.
In regards to recent news about vaccines, Fautin gave the reminder that each recipient receives two doses three weeks apart and that it takes the body time to have a full response.
Vaccine priority is determined by the Food and Drug Administration, and frontline medical workers will likely be first in line, he said.
“At a minimum, even if there is some rollout in December to the top priority … they won’t have full vaccine protection until January,” Fautin said. “We’ve got a ways to go here, and the more precautions people take the better off we’ll be through the holiday season.”
