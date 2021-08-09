 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republic Services to start earlier because of heat
0 Comments
alert

Republic Services to start earlier because of heat

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Republic Services 10

A Republic Services garbage truck makes its rounds in Corvallis in 2019. The mid-valley waste hauler will start collections earlier on hot days for the rest of the summer.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media file (2019)

This summer’s heat wave will affect how early Republic Services picks up trash carts throughout its Mid-Valley service area.

Effectively immediately and for the rest of the summer the waste hauler will start collecting one hour earlier than normal on any day that the temperature is forecast to be 95 degrees or above.

The service change affects customers in Albany, Corvallis, Philomath and Lebanon.

Kenneth Larson, municipal administrator for Republic Services, said that the move was made “to keep their drivers safe when it is hot outside.”

Larson also reminded customers that the best way not to miss a pickup is to put your carts out the night before.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News