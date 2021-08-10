 Skip to main content
Republic set to begin new waste pickup options
Republic set to begin new waste pickup options

  • Updated
Tipping Fee Republic Services

An empty Republic Services garbage truck leaves Coffin Butte landfill in 2018. New pickup options in Albany may lead to less trash winding up in Coffin Butte.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media file (2018)

Republic Services customers in Albany will have new yard waste and food waste options starting early next month.

Beginning Sept. 6, Republic Services will shift to weekly yard debris cart pickup for Albany residences as well as allow customers to put food waste in the yard waste cart.

The change was approved by the Albany City Council in May and will cost customers an extra $2.95 per month, although Republic officials noted possible savings as well.

By putting food waste in yard debris carts, residents may be able to save money by downsizing to a smaller trash cart, notes a press release from the company. The release adds that customers who currently pay for two yard debris carts may be able to forgo the extra cart due to the new weekly pickup schedule.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in usage of yard debris carts in Albany over the past few years,” said Julie Jackson, municipal manager for Republic Services. “We are grateful to the Albany City Council for allowing us to bring services to Albany that surrounding cities like Corvallis and Lebanon have enjoyed for years.”

Demand for yard debris service in Albany has increased more than 20% during the past five years, Republic officials said. In 2016 residents disposed of 10,383 tons of yard debris. Last year that number was 13,029 tons.

Republic Services officials also noted that the new service could help Albany residents reduce their greenhouse emissions. Food waste previously wound up in the Coffin Butte landfill. Now, as part of the yard cart it will be routed to the Pacific Region Compost Facility and turned into compost.

According to the state Department of Environmental Quality the average Oregon household throws away 6.3 pounds of food per week. Organic waste, which includes food waste, is the largest single category of municipal waste stored in Coffin Butte.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

