Republican candidates for Oregon governor talk COVID-19 in Corvallis

Eight Republican candidates for governor spoke at the Elks Lodge in Corvallis on Wednesday in a night packed with questions from the audience and the party’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on full display.
Almost no one inside of the venue wore a mask during the forum despite signs at the front encouraging their use and indoor mask mandates still in place. This opposition to masks was reflected in the remarks of some candidates, and it was by no means the only clear frustration with the realities Oregonians have been living with during the era of mandates.
If there was one theme of the night, it was “take our state back.” Every candidate used some version of the term, with all of them calling the Nov. 8, 2022 election “winnable” for a Republican candidate. None of them want another eight to 12 years under a Democrat in the statehouse.
With Gov. Kate Brown term-limited and unable to seek reelection, the field is wide open this time around.
On the Democrat side, nine candidates have declared their intentions to run so far and several others are forming exploratory committees. The most well-known so far include House Speaker Tina Kotek, State Treasurer Tobias Read, retired Portland businessman Wilson Bright and 2018 Independent candidate for governor Patrick Starnes.
The eight candidates who spoke in Corvallis on Wednesday were oncologist and 2016 governor candidate Bud Pierce; mayor of Sandy, Oregon, Stan Pulliam; Baker City Mayor Kerry McQuisten; Medford microchip business owner Jessica Gomez; CEO of YouWalk Today — a business that makes combination walker/wheelchairs — Paul Romero; Alsea School District Superintendent Marc Thielman; Albany Army veteran John Fosdick; and Republican political consultant Bridget Barton.
They represent a large swatch of the GOP field — but not all. Other Republicans who have filed for the May primary include Bend political activist Brandon Merritt and Medford massage therapist Amber Richardson.
Those who attended Wednesday acknowledged it will take a lot to do what no Republican has done since Vic Atiyeh in 1982: win the governorship.
Organizers of the forum said it was planned during the lull period in the election cycle. Despite so many early entrants, the candidate forums typically don’t kick into high gear until the spring.
“One thing the was voiced to us in August was that to do this in October would keep the candidates busy during this time that is sort of dead time, so early before the election,” Benton County GOP Chair Julia Wegner said. “It keeps their faces and ideas fresh.”
Those in attendance said that the forum helped them get a clearer sense of the candidates.
“I liked Marc (Thielman), Bridget (Barton) and Kerry (McQuisten),” said Lois Goering of Corvallis. “I thought they did very well. Marc could really do a wonderful job with the education issues we’re facing. Kerry is somebody who really understands small businesses and rural areas.”
“There were probably a couple who stood out to me,” said Paul Hernandez, another attendee. “Marc and Paul (Romero), but I also liked Kerry. They were upfront and direct with their answers.”
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.