Republican candidates for Oregon governor talk COVID-19 in Corvallis

Eight Republican candidates for governor spoke at the Elks Lodge in Corvallis on Wednesday in a night packed with questions from the audience and the party’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on full display.

Almost no one inside of the venue wore a mask during the forum despite signs at the front encouraging their use and indoor mask mandates still in place. This opposition to masks was reflected in the remarks of some candidates, and it was by no means the only clear frustration with the realities Oregonians have been living with during the era of mandates.

If there was one theme of the night, it was “take our state back.” Every candidate used some version of the term, with all of them calling the Nov. 8, 2022 election “winnable” for a Republican candidate. None of them want another eight to 12 years under a Democrat in the statehouse.

With Gov. Kate Brown term-limited and unable to seek reelection, the field is wide open this time around.

On the Democrat side, nine candidates have declared their intentions to run so far and several others are forming exploratory committees. The most well-known so far include House Speaker Tina Kotek, State Treasurer Tobias Read, retired Portland businessman Wilson Bright and 2018 Independent candidate for governor Patrick Starnes.