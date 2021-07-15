 Skip to main content
Republican Women set picnic for July meeting
Republican Women set picnic for July meeting

The Benton County Republican Women will hold a picnic July 26 instead of the regular meeting.

The event will begin with the meal at 10 a.m. at the long table in Lions Shelter at Avery Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive in Corvallis. At 11 a.m., Peggy Boquist will speak about women’s right to vote in Oregon, and about Abigail Scott Duniway, a teacher and writer who owned a millinery shop in Albany. Duniway was active in the suffrage movement.

The club will provide chicken, cake, beverages and table service. Those attending are asked to bring a salad to share.

