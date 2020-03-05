Republicans offer to return to Oregon Capitol on Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In a letter to Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, Drazan said Republicans would “encourage” the speaker to include money to respond to the growing threat of the coronavirus.

But Kotek said “the only deal” she’d agree to is if Republicans in both the House and Senate came back and “agree to take a floor vote on every bill that has earned support through the public process that governs our legislative body.”

“Republicans from both chambers have walked off the job for two weeks of this five-week session,” Kotek said in a written statement that she read on the floor of the House Thursday morning. “Their intentional absences have created an enormous backlog of bills — bills that will benefit Oregonians across the state.”

“Let me be clear: Every bill that has passed out of committee deserves a vote,” Kotek continued. “I will not walk away from my obligation to every Oregonian that we must uphold the democratic process and the rule of law.”

Drazan’s counterpart in the Senate, Sen. Herman Baertschiger, Jr., of Grants Pass, made a similar overture to Democrats Thursday morning.