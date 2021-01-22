Reser Stadium to host mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Samaritan Health Services and Benton County are teaming up to provide mass COVID-19 vaccinations at Reser Stadium on the Oregon State University campus Tuesday and Wednesday.

Vaccinations are available by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Only people listed in Oregon’s Phase 1a group from Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties are eligible.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those who wish to make an appointment must complete a survey released by Benton County. It is available in Spanish at https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/GHSWZZV and in English at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZBNPSHH.