Residents call for Albany councilor's resignation

More than 60 residents called for the immediate resignation of Albany City Councilor Rich Kellum during Wednesday’s council meeting.

In a letter presented to the board at the start of the meeting by resident Madeline MacGregor, the group outlined what it described as Kellum’s “unbecoming” behavior, citing several incidents as well as reporting from the Democrat-Herald.

“If Mr. Kellum is unwilling to understand that he has lost the trust and respect of those whom he represents, and persists in serving until the end of his term, we ask the mayor and members of the Council request an immediate public apology from Mr. Kellum to those who have been hurt by his words and to issue a formal censure,” the letter read.

Kellum, whose term expires at the end of the year, is not running for reelection.

The letter outlines a specific instance in July 2017 when Kellum spoke about an employee he had hired and her sexual orientation.

