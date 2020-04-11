Residents can submit pandemic experiences to museum (April 10)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Albany Regional Museum has begun collecting materials related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This crisis is literally history in the making and will have residual impact for years to come. Local residents are invited to help the museum record the local experience so future generations can be educated on how the community responded.

An online portal called “Share Your Experience” is now available at armuseum.com/share-your-experience. Personal reflections also can be mailed to Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany, OR 97321. All submissions must include the writer’s full name, contact information (address, phone number or email address) and the date.

Other ways residents can help preserve history include keeping a journal or taking photos of and notes on changes in the community. The museum’s mission is to preserve, exhibit and encourage knowledge of the history and culture of the Albany area.

Further information is available at 541-967-7122, info@armuseum.com or armuseum.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0