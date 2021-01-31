Returning students to classrooms: Who is going back and when?

After eight months of learning mostly from home, students around the state are set to head back into the classroom.

But just who can go back and what it is going to look like varies from school to school. And while state metrics surrounding in-person learning are no longer compulsory, COVID-19 cases are still higher across the state than they were when schools closed last spring, creating concerns and complications for districts desperate to get students back at their desks.

Educators have been designated as a priority when it comes to vaccination, but the state has fallen behind on its vaccination schedule and has continually received fewer doses than it needs. Vaccinations have not yet reached all of those designated in the first priority group, and orders from the state have caused confusion over who is eligible and who isn’t. Districts cannot mandate that teachers be vaccinated, but they also cannot inform families whether or not their students’ teacher received the vaccine. Further complicating districts’ decision is the timeline of immunity — the shot must be administered in two doses about four weeks apart, and an additional two weeks must pass after the second dose for a person to be immune.

The state has also loosened its metrics in regards to bringing students back, in addition to making them more of a guideline than a mandate.