Reuben Shipley and family to be honored with marker in Philomath

Blaine added that “over the last few years, the news has been full of accounts of violence to our Black neighbors. These abuses must be brought to light. But it is also important to showcase ways Blacks and whites work together to achieve common goals."

Site for the marker

The historical marker is scheduled to be placed at a pocket park along Highway 20/34 on Sept. 25, 2022, the 150th anniversary of Reuben Shipley’s death. The park, located just east of Philomath, is bisected by Newton Creek, which is named for another Mt. Union Cemetery founder, Abiathar Newton (1806-92). The newly opened Corvallis to Sea Trail runs past the park via the Hunsaker bike path.

State rules require that the marker be close to a highway, accessible and easy to locate, which is why the pocket park was chosen. The marker will be the second such historic sign in Philomath. The first one sits on the lawn outside the Benton County Historical Society museum on Main Street. It celebrates Philomath College, which used to occupy the site.

Fundraising $8,000 will be required to close the loop on the Shipley project. The Bahá'ís and the NAACP have collected $700 and a GoFundMe campaign (see information box for the link) is targeting the remaining $7,300. As of Saturday afternoon the drive had raised $1,855.

