Right time, right place: good samaritan helps during car crash

Lyle Christian was on his way to work when it happened.

A routine Monday turned into a chance to use his military training to help someone in need thanks to some rain, a tired driver and being in the right place at the right time.

"I was right there when it happened," Christian said of witnessing a car crash on Highway 20 Monday morning.

According to Albany Police, 89-year-old Herbert Sparks of Corvallis was traveling on Highway 20 near Juniper Lane in Albany when his car went over an embankment.

"He was two cars ahead of me and he went down the embankment until a tree stopped him," Christian said.

Christian said he immediately pulled over and thought about growing up on a small farm in Jefferson.

"It had a lot of steep hills, so I took it the same way," he said. "I sat down and went down and dug my heels in when I had to."

When Christian reached the car, he said Sparks was conscious, and he helped the older man from the vehicle.

"I asked him what happened," Christian said, "and he said he must have fallen asleep at the wheel."