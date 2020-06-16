Right time, right place: good samaritan helps during car crash

Lyle Christian was on his way to work when it happened.
A routine Monday turned into a chance to use his military training to help someone in need thanks to some rain, a tired driver and being in the right place at the right time.
"I was right there when it happened," Christian said of witnessing a car crash on Highway 20 Monday morning.
According to Albany Police, 89-year-old Herbert Sparks of Corvallis was traveling on Highway 20 near Juniper Lane in Albany when his car went over an embankment.
"He was two cars ahead of me and he went down the embankment until a tree stopped him," Christian said.
Christian said he immediately pulled over and thought about growing up on a small farm in Jefferson.
"It had a lot of steep hills, so I took it the same way," he said. "I sat down and went down and dug my heels in when I had to."
When Christian reached the car, he said Sparks was conscious, and he helped the older man from the vehicle.
"I asked him what happened," Christian said, "and he said he must have fallen asleep at the wheel."
Christian stayed with Sparks until authorities arrived, save for one more trip back up the embankment to grab his phone and let his employer know he would be running late.
"He was fine with it," Christian said. "He knew I was helping someone who got in an accident."
Albany Police and Albany Fire personnel arrived on scene just before 10 a.m., helping both men back up to the road.
Sparks, APD said, suffered minor injuries, something Christian didn't know until well after the accident.
"I realized later that I still had his car keys in my pocket," he said. "I went into town and was able to give them to a police officer who said he was doing fine. I'm grateful he's OK."
