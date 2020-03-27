Rising to the challenge:

Like a lot of Americans in the age of coronavirus, Monte Sauer is spending a lot of time at home these days.

But he didn’t want to just sit on his hands. So when he heard about a shortage in the national blood supply due to the pandemic, he decided to do something about it.

Last Saturday, the 36-year-old Albany resident put out a challenge on his Facebook page urging people to donate blood to the American Red Cross. And on Thursday evening, he rolled up his sleeve to give his first pint.

“I am terrified of needles,” he confessed, lying on a padded table as a Red Cross technician prepped his arm during a community blood drive at Albany’s Hope Church. “So I’m pretty sure if I can do it, everybody else can do it, too.”

The American Red Cross can use all the help it can get right now. Historically, the organization has held its most productive blood drives at workplaces, schools and college campuses, but many of those locations have been shuttered in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As a result, nearly 9,000 blood drives around the country — including almost 400 in Oregon and Washington — have been canceled so far, according to Red Cross data.