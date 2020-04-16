Rite of spring

Rite of spring

corvallis-farmers'-market-19 (copy)
Amanda Loman

The Corvallis and Albany Farmers Markets return this weekend, with social distancing and other precautions designed to keep shoppers safe in the coronavirus era. Both markets will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, at First Street and Jackson Avenue in Corvallis and Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street in Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods will be available, along with live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Second body found near Sweet Home
Local

Second body found near Sweet Home

  • Updated

SWEET HOME — For the second time in a week, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found east of Sweet Home, accordin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News