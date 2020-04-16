Rite of spring

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Corvallis and Albany Farmers Markets return this weekend, with social distancing and other precautions designed to keep shoppers safe in the coronavirus era. Both markets will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, at First Street and Jackson Avenue in Corvallis and Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street in Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods will be available, along with live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.