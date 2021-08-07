Riverside Community Hall set for 100th celebration

All of the money has been raised in the past two years as association members worked toward the 100th celebration.

There are new sidewalks out front, donated by Bob and Eileen Richards. A concrete pad has been poured under a spruce tree for a bench to honor the Richards couple, but Chet Houser said “it’s on a ship someplace because of COVID.”

Thursday, Houser could be seen raking and tidying the front lawn.

The spruce tree, it should be noted, was planted in 1948 by members of the Riverside Garden Club. The tree and other plantings on the grounds were meant to honor those who died during World War II.

The pandemic also has limited the number of events the hall can host. Rental income from such occasions are the hall’s main source of income. It is used for and has been used for baby showers, weddings, family reunions, Grange meetings, music and drama programs, graduations, craft markets, harvest fairs, 4-H meetings, flower shows, garden clubs and political rallies.

In recent years, in line with demographic changes in the mid-valley, Hispanic quinceañera celebrations also have been popular.