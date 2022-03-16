Road easement approved for planned Sweet Home homeless encampment

Sweet Home's "Knife Lot" got the go-ahead for a road easement from Linn County commissioners on Tuesday, March 15, one more hurdle cleared for a homeless encampment to eventually open there.

Named for its unique shape, the 2.69-acre lot was cut from a portion of the old Weyerhauser/Willamette Industries mill site, which Linn County acquired through foreclosure when a subsequent owner fell behind on property taxes.

Though most of the abandoned mill site was bought by a Sweet Home developer earlier this year, the Knife Lot has been eyed as the site of a homeless camp complete with Conestoga-style huts.

Sweet Home officials plan to fund the project with grants from the Family Assistance Resource Center nonprofit at no cost to the city. They have also debated cost-sharing concerns with Linn County Commissioners for needed improvements to the site.

On Tuesday, Linn County Commissioners unanimously approved a road and utility easement for the Knife Lot along 24th Avenue in East Sweet Home.

The 40-foot roadway easement is intended to offer vehicle and pedestrian access to the vacant lot, based on documents filed with Linn County. Trees and other obstructions may be cut down as part of the easement.

It represents a small portion of the many improvements Sweet Home has debated with Linn County in past months. Other wish list items include water, cable and power lines the city of Sweet Home hopes to split with Linn County 50-50.

Other requested improvements range from streetlights to sidewalks, the latter of which Linn County commissioners worry may draw unwanted visitors to the site, which neighbors a planned RV dump site.

The Sweet Home encampment has more challenges ahead of it before any future construction begins.

The Knife Lot remains in Linn County's hands after it held off on its transfer of the site to Sweet Home in late 2021 amid environmental concerns. According to findings from a study prepared for Linn County in January, the site is home to potential hazards ranging from soil contaminants to polluted groundwater.

The Knife Lot is part of a response to a 2019 opinion by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which declared the city of Boise's anti-camping ordinance as unconstitutional. It says that moving homeless individuals from public property represents cruel and unusual punishment unless a local government has enough shelter beds to accommodate them.

In the meantime, Linn County commissioners and Sweet Home city officials have yet to come to any type of agreement regarding their respective cost-sharing concerns developing the Knife Lot.

Linn County Commissioners are scheduled to next meet at the Linn County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 22.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

