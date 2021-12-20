 Skip to main content
Roads in Linn and Benton counties closed due to high water

  • Updated
Marys River flooding 02

A portion of Fern Road near the Marys River in Philomath was closed Monday morning.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

High water on roadways has closed down multiple roads throughout Linn and Benton counties following a flood watch issued by the National Weather Service.

For updates on Benton County road closures, visit the Benton County public works website. For information on Linn County road closures, go to the county’s road department website.

As of 10 a.m., four roads were closed in Benton County and three roads had high water signs posted. Road closures include: 13th Street to Chapel Drive, McFarland and Highway 99W, Stow Pit Road, 53rd and Railroad Trestle.

As of 11 a.m., there were five road closures in Linn County. These closures include: Tangent Drive from McLagen Road to Country Road, Holmes Drive from Gap Road to the end of the road, Crook Drive from Peoria Road to Nicewood Lane, Weatherford Road from Diamond Hill Drive to Priceboro Drive, and Abraham Drive from Fayetteville Drive to Potter Road.

There were also warnings to use caution due to high water on multiple roads throughout Linn County.

