Robots may not be taking over the world — yet — but there are more robot-assisted surgeries happening in Corvallis.

Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center welcomed its second surgical robot, the only robot in Oregon to be in an outpatient wing of a hospital.

For patients, it means faster recovery times. And for surgeons, like elite athletes looking to extend their careers by monitoring play time, it means adding years to their career.

In the corner of the operating room on a recent day, Dr. Toshio Nagamoto’s sleeves were rolled up as his thumb, index and middle finger carefully worked levers that jut out from a control console.

Looking through two magnifying lenses and working the pedals of the machine, he maneuvered a robot a few feet away.

A machine with four arms wrapped in transparent sterile covers hovered over a patient, covered and sedated on an operating table.

Nagamoto can do surgery sitting down, without touching the patient with his own hands.

Aiding surgeons

Robot-assisted surgery may sound like something out of a sci-fi novel, but the robot isn’t an agent of free will; the surgeon is in control.

A fiber optic camera with 10-power magnification allows Nagamoto to see where to place the instruments that are connected to the robot's arms. It’s a 3D view, he said, giving him an increased depth perception.

Looking through the lenses, you can see things you wouldn’t with a naked eye: tumors, tissue, and blood vessels.

“It uses pinpoint accuracy,” said nurse Michelle Mitchell and director of Perioperative Services.

As a surgeon, Nagamoto is used to working 16-hour days on his feet. It’s a job that is physically taxing, causing many surgeons to retire young. But being able to sit down while doing surgery can change that.

“Ergonomically, it’s added 10 years to my career,” Nagamoto said.

It has a name

Samaritan's newest robot is named Kevin. He’s named after a nurse who unexpectedly passed away, Mitchell said.

He's hardly the first robot at Good Samaritan Health Services. A surgical robot was first introduced in 2010. And in Albany, a surgical robot was introduced in 2021. All together, there are 52 robots that operate in the state, Mitchell said.

The newest, a $2.1 million model, was bought to to reduce the patients' wait time for their surgical procedures.

Being in the ambulatory wing, all the procedures that take place should be ones where the patient gets to go home the same day. Right now about 40% of the surgeries result in patients going home the same day with the first robot, a Da Vinci Surgical System, the same model as Kevin.

Also, because the machine uses such precision, it can shorten healing times and decrease pain, she said.

"The benefit for the future of the community can't be understated," Mitchell said.

For patient Lori Franecke, who works at Samaritan as an orthopedic operations manager, having a surgery with robot assistance didn't make her nervous at all.

"I felt very confident," Franecke said.

Originally she was going to do laparoscopic surgery, also known as keyhole surgery or minimally invasive surgery, to remove her gallbladder.

But after reviewing a CT scan that showed the placement of her gallbladder stones, Dr. Nagamoto determined robotic technology would help with accuracy, she said.

Precision

In the operating room, nurses, doctors and residents stood around the robot and patient. At the ends of the robotic arms, small tools cauterized and grasped at tissue to perform a rectopexy, or colon surgery.

If this were done with an open surgery the incision would be large, said resident Dr. Katie Stutz.

Laparoscopic surgery can be done without a robot for this particular procedure, she said. But you don’t get to see three dimensions like you can with the robots, she said.

It also allows for fine motor movements, making it more precise, Stutz said.

“Because of the increased dexterity, it allows more intricate surgeries,” she said.

Advancement

Robots in the operating room help entice emerging medical professionals choosing the hospital to complete their residencies. It was a contributing factor for Stutz, who has now conducted around 150 surgeries and is in her fifth year of residency.

She started with simulations, she said. The technology has a system that logs you in and sets your height, so it makes her more aware of her ergonomics, adjusting herself to stand up straighter, she said.

Now Stutz is certified in working with robotic-assisted surgeries, something that she felt was important for her career.

Stutz believes the improved patient outcomes, less pain and shorter recovery times, mean there will be more robot-assisted surgeries going forward.

“Robotic surgery is the future,” she said.