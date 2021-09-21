Rosenberg named editor of DH, GT

“The job of editor is tougher now than it’s ever been as our journalists have to meet our communities where they want to be reached. In a 24/7 world, that’s no easy task. Our audience is demanding and rightfully so. If we’re doing it right, they rely on us for fair and accurate reporting, for transparency and for truth,” Cannon added. “Penny is up to that task of leading our newsroom, and we are excited to welcome her here to the mid-Willamette Valley.”