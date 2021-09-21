Rosenberg named editor of DH, GT

Penny Rosenberg has been named the editor of the Albany Democrat-Herald and the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
She will supervise the Lebanon Express, as well, which also is part of the Mid-Valley Media Group owned by Lee Enterprises.
Rosenberg, 55, most recently worked as the city editor for three papers in the Los Angeles area. She simultaneously helped lead the Pasadena Star-News, the Whittier Daily News and the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. All of these award-winning newspapers are part of the Southern California News Group.
“Despite the recent challenges facing our industry, I’m even more passionate and hopeful about journalism – and especially local journalism – than I’ve ever been,” Rosenberg said.
“Technology and the way we deliver the news may continually change, but the underlying mission of telling stories people want to know and keeping a watchful eye on those who serve the public never changes,” she added.
Her scheduled start date is Oct. 11.
Rosenberg fell in love with journalism while contributing to her high school paper. She went on to study at the University of California Los Angeles, where she became editor-in-chief of the UCLA Daily Bruin.
She recently returned to UCLA and earned her master’s degree in legal studies, focusing partly on media law.
Shanna Cannon, Lee’s Northwest regional publisher, noted Rosenberg’s strong journalism background and her extensive training in digital media.
“I look forward to Penny mentoring our talented crew of young and veteran reporters, and leading the newsroom into the future,” Cannon said.
“The job of editor is tougher now than it’s ever been as our journalists have to meet our communities where they want to be reached. In a 24/7 world, that’s no easy task. Our audience is demanding and rightfully so. If we’re doing it right, they rely on us for fair and accurate reporting, for transparency and for truth,” Cannon added. “Penny is up to that task of leading our newsroom, and we are excited to welcome her here to the mid-Willamette Valley.”
Rosenberg said she looks forward to enjoying the local farm-to-table scene and outdoor activities offered in Linn and Benton counties.
“I’m kind of pinching myself,” Rosenberg added. “Not only is this my dream job, it’s my dream area: the historic houses, the porches, the trails, the backyard chickens. I’m here for all of it.”